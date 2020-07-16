Lahore receives moderate rain

LAHORE: After hot and humid day, moderate rain hit the provincial metropolis in the evening on Wednesday, changing the weather while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rainwater inundated all major roads, residential and commercial localities, graveyards, bus stands and public parks. Almost 300 feeders of Lesco were also closed due to the continuous rain, depriving more than 30 per cent of the City population from electricity.

Moreover, people complained that majority of the XENs and SDOs in Lesco didn’t attend calls made on their mobile phones printed on the electricity bills, on which, people started calling Lesco’s top management to register their complaints. As there was no electricity, many tube-wells of Wasa also remained off. The Wasa MD said that till evening all the 22 sore points, including Laxmi Chowk, Haji Camp and Ichhra, were cleared from rainwater.