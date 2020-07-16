close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
July 16, 2020

Gender determination ordered in disputed marriage case

July 16, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Wednesday ordered a medical board to know the gender of Asma Bibi, now Ali Naqsh. Justice Sadaqat Ali while hearing the case ordered District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi to submit a detailed medial report of Asma Bibi, now Ali Naqsh, within seven days, to determined whether he is a boy or a girl.

The court has adjourned further hearing of case till July 20.

Both Naqsh and Neha Ali along with their lawyers appeared in court. They were prodeuced in court under high security arrangements. Both recorded their statements in court. Amjad Hussain, the father of Neha Ali, was also present in the court.

The judge asked Neha Ali that she was satisfied with her husband or not. She told the court that she was fully satisfied with her husband.

