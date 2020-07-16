AJK approves monsoon plan

MUZAFFARBAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet at its meeting here in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday approved a special monsoon plan to deal with any untoward situation. The meeting was chaired by the AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan. The meeting was informed that focal persons of every department have been appointed and control rooms in the district headquarters as well as at central level have been set up as a part of coordinated efforts to deal with the situation.

The cabinet approved the opening of the secretariat and districts offices with special SOPs and expressed satisfaction over the collection of taxes in the valley.

The cabinet highly appreciated the projects launched under CPEC in AJK by Chinese government and expressed the hope that these projects will not only help improve the economic stability of the state but also help to overcome unemployment.

Speaking on the occasion the prime minister said that every government of Pakistan has extended generous financial assistance for the development of AJK and rejected the India propaganda about investment made by Chinese government for the socio economic uplift of people of AJK.

Earlier, the Cabinet was briefed about the arrangements made by different departments to deal with monsoon. The cabinet approved unanimous resolutions, commended the role of Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist from Pakistan and reaffirmed that AJK government would play its leading role with Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism. In a resolution adopted on the occasion, the cabinet strongly denounced the recent terror attack on Karachi Stock Exchange and paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of four soldiers who laid down their lives in a terrorist attack in Waziristan in which two soldiers belonged to Azad Kashmir. The resolution strongly condemned the recent attack by the terrorist in Panjgur district of Balochistan and reaffirmed that such cowardly attack will not demoralise the spirit of Pakistan armed forces in war against terrorism.