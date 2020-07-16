‘No riverine flood situation in country’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers are flowing in normal flow condition and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, seasonal low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan with moist currents penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet from the Arabian Sea.

Also, as per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, a fresh trough of Westerly Wave is moving across Northern parts of Afghanistan.For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & DG Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with isolated thunderstorm/rain over Sargodha, Lahore.