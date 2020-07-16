Pakistani carpenter becomes a model in S Arabia after his pictures go viral

JEDDAH: A viral Twitter post, changed the life of a 24-year-old Pakistani carpenter living in Saudi Arabia, this month. According to media reports, Muhammad Waqas who came to the country four years ago, always wanted to become a model. But, he did not have much hope of succeeding, foreign media reported.

“I came to Saudi Arabia four years ago to work as a carpenter. And, I never thought of becoming a model in advertising,” said Muhammad, speaking to local media channels.However, a quick social media post from his friend changed his career.

“One day I saw my friend [Faisal] editing the photos of a photo session. I told him that since childhood I have wanted to work in this field but in Pakistan, I did not get the chance, so my friend suggested and took a picture of me and sent it to the relevant person,” he added.A screenshot of Muhammad’s friend asking to get the youngster a chance in the modeling industry, went gone viral online. A July 1 post by Twitter user @tamimi1_1 included the screengrab. In the tweet, which has gotten over 33,000 likes so far, user @tamimi1_1 asked agencies looking for models to get in contact with him. “Brands who want this handsome man to model for them, contact me,” @tamimi1_1 wrote.