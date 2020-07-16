close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
Farewell arranged for KMU outgoing VC

National

PESHAWAR: A farewell function was arranged for outgoing Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid. Advisor to Chief Minister for Higher Education Department Khalique-ur-Rahman was the chief guest. He praised the Khyber Medical University at its Public Health Reference Lab services to the province during the coronavirus pandemic.

