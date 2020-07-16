Regional virtual meeting discusses COVID-19 impacts on agri, food security

ISLAMABAD: The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations on Wednesday convened a virtual meeting to discuss resilience building to multiple shocks and addressing COVID-19 in fragile contexts.

The virtual dialogue, which brought together over 300 participants from 29 countries, was held as part of a series of Virtual Regional Consultative Technical Meetings (RCTM) to discuss the response to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts on agriculture and food security in the Near East and North African Region.

Federal minister for National Food Security & Research, Government of Pakistan presented Pakistan’s perspective on building resilience to crises. “In order to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19 on Pakistan’s economy, the Government of Pakistan has announced economic relief and stimulus package of Rs1.24 trillion as part of its immediate response to COVID-19, which will also contribute to agriculture sector and agriculture value chains through its linkages with other sectors,” said Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam while delivering the keynote speech.

“Measures taken by the government are expected to protect and enhance agriculture and value chains with attention on building resilience to future shocks in a country prone to natural hazards.