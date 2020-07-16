close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
Ground-breaking of Jalozai Economic Zone

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Jalozai Economic Zone. Spread over 257 acres of land, the zone is expected to attract eight billion rupees investment in the private sector along with 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Chairman MNA Imran Khattak, Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education Mian Khaleequr Rehman, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary for Industries, Javed Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, Chief Executive Officer Javed Iqbal and others attended the function. The chief minister distributed allotments letters of plots amongst the investors. The economic zone offers potentials to private investors.

