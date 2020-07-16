11 gamblers arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Police Wednesday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession. Bhalwal city police arrested eleven gamblers and recovered Rs 323,300 stake money from M Asif, Sajid Mehmood, Shahbaz, M Yaqoob, Ali Naeem, Usman, Mirza Amjad, Abdul Naveed, Kamran, Allah Ditta and Abid Ali.