Thu Jul 16, 2020
11 gamblers arrested

National

SARGODHA: Police Wednesday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered bet money from their possession. Bhalwal city police arrested eleven gamblers and recovered Rs 323,300 stake money from M Asif, Sajid Mehmood, Shahbaz, M Yaqoob, Ali Naeem, Usman, Mirza Amjad, Abdul Naveed, Kamran, Allah Ditta and Abid Ali.

