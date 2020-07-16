Protest against MC contractor over extra parking fee

JHANG: A number of motorcycle and auto-rickshaw drivers Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against a contractor of Municipal Corporation. Talking to reporters, the protesters said the contractor and other employees tortured them when they refused extra payment of auto and motorcycle rickshaw parking fee. They said it is very difficult for them to feed their families in Covid-19 pandemic-hit season. They said the MC’s local administration has increased parking fee in coronavirus lockdown without establishing proper stands in the city and authorized the contractor to collect Rs 20 from them while in other cities rickshaw stand fee is Rs 5. They said the employees of the contractor armed with rods collect fee from them. They appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and IGP Sohaib Dastiger to stop the MC contractor from charging illegal parking fee. They said if their plea was ignored they would commit suicide with their family members. Former MNA and former MC chief Sheikh M Akram said during his tenure he rejected the proposal of increase in fee from rickshaw drivers. The police spokesman of police Ali Abbas said traffic police staff was not interfering with the fee collection of the MC. MC's chief officer Jarar told The News that contractor has been authorised to collect a fee from rickshaw drivers for one year.