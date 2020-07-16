Shahbaz condoles Nishtar VC death

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the death of Nishtar Medical University’s vice chancellor due to COVID-19.

In his condolence message Wednesday, he said he is very sad to know that another renowned academic and a great human being Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC of Nishtar Medical University of Multan died due to COVID-19.

He said may Allah rest his soul in eternal peace and give patience to his family and friends to bear this irreparable loss.