Shahbaz condoles Nishtar VC death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the death of Nishtar Medical University’s vice chancellor due to COVID-19.
In his condolence message Wednesday, he said he is very sad to know that another renowned academic and a great human being Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, VC of Nishtar Medical University of Multan died due to COVID-19.
He said may Allah rest his soul in eternal peace and give patience to his family and friends to bear this irreparable loss.