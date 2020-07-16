Provision of gas, power to masses govt’s top priority: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser has directed the SNGPL to complete the ongoing gas projects within stipulated timelines and said that facilitating the common man and provision of basic facilities like gas and electricity at their door step is the top priority of the present government.

“The government is fully cognizant of the issues faced by the common people to get basic facilities,” he expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the progress on the gas development scheme being carried out across the country in the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The NA Speaker said that the close collaboration between Ogra and SNGPL is pre-requisite for early completion of gas projects in the country.

He stressed on the need to take proactive steps to remove all obstacles on the way of provision of basic facilities to common people like gas meters hassle free.

He said that it has been the top priority of the government to resolve the issues faced by common people. In order to ensure the smooth completion of ongoing projects he planned to have follow up meeting on coming Friday in this regard.

The Speaker directed the SNGPL to apply for the enhancement in the number of new gas connection to be provided after completion of the gas schemes. He also directed Ogra to accede to the request of SNGPL at the earliest subject to the fulfillment of procedural requirements.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan ensured the NA Speaker that the all concerned department would make all out efforts for provision of gas connection across the country.

He appreciated the worthy Speaker’s concerns in this regard.

Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak seconded to the observations of the Speaker. He said that SNGPL should prioritise gas development schemes for which funds had already been allocated and released.

The meeting was also attended by chairperson Ogra, general manager coordination SNGPL, director general Gas M/o Energy.