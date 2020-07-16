Youth shot dead

GUJRANWALA: A youth was shot dead by unknown accused at Ahmednagar Chattha on Wednesday. Reportedly, Zubair was on his way on a motorcycle when some armed men opened fire at him. As a result, Zubair received five bullets and died on the spot. Ahmednagar police have started investigation.

ELECTROCUTED: A youth was electrocuted at Nowshera Virkan on Wednesday. Owais was trying to switch on a water pump when suddenly his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shock and died on the spot.