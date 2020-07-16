close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

Youth shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A youth was shot dead by unknown accused at Ahmednagar Chattha on Wednesday. Reportedly, Zubair was on his way on a motorcycle when some armed men opened fire at him. As a result, Zubair received five bullets and died on the spot. Ahmednagar police have started investigation.

ELECTROCUTED: A youth was electrocuted at Nowshera Virkan on Wednesday. Owais was trying to switch on a water pump when suddenly his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shock and died on the spot.

Latest News

More From Pakistan