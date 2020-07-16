close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

Five booked for assaulting youth

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

SIALKOT: Police have registered a case against five people on charges of molesting, filming and blackmailing a youth. According to police, Abdul Rehman was abducted by accused Khizar and his four accomplices one month ago in Muhallah Bogarha. The accused assaulted him sexually and filmed the objectionable act. Two weeks ago accused Khizar and his accomplices blackmailed the youth and demanded money from him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan