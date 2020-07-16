Five booked for assaulting youth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Police have registered a case against five people on charges of molesting, filming and blackmailing a youth. According to police, Abdul Rehman was abducted by accused Khizar and his four accomplices one month ago in Muhallah Bogarha. The accused assaulted him sexually and filmed the objectionable act. Two weeks ago accused Khizar and his accomplices blackmailed the youth and demanded money from him.