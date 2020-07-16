Elimination of locusts

SARGODHA: Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr Farah Masood on Wednesday said effective campaign by locust control committees, crops and orchards had been saved from devastation by wiping out locusts completely in the division.Addressing a meeting of divisional administrative officers, she said the performance of 1,850 committees set up at villages level across the division had been lauded by the PDMA. The deputy commissioners (DCs) of four districts of the division and officers of other departments concerned including the agriculture department deserve congratulations, she said.