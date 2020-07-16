Cable operators agree not to suspend internet, TV transmissions

KARACHI: The cable operators have agreed not to suspend the internet and TV transmissions anymore following resolution of their dispute with the K-Electric (KE) in a meeting with the Commissioner Karachi on Wednesday.

The suspension of the internet and TV services had become a nagging problem for Karachiites for the past few days as the cable operators were holding a two-hour token strike to protest the Karachi Electric's operation to dismantle their cables.

During the meeting with Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani which was attended by Chairman Cable Operators Association, Khalid Arian and KE’s Chief Distributing Officer, Amir Zia, the power utility agreed not to cut the cables anymore. It has been a lingering dispute between the two organisations as the KE believes the internet cables deployed on their poles etc are the major cause of electrocutions. The cable operators deny the charge claiming they use fibre optic cable which does not carry any current. They instead accuse the KE for the electrocutions as their poles are not earthed. According to commissioner's office, Shallwani assured that Standard Operating Procedures will be devised by a committee headed by Deputy Commissioner South, Irshad Ali for laying the internet and TV cables underground. The commissioner said with the representation of both the parties the committee would be better placed to build consensus and sort out issues on a daily basis. Meanwhile, Chairman Cable Operators Association, Khalid Arian said their issues with the power utility have settled and there will not be any more suspension of their services. The KE’s Chief Distributing Officer, Amir Zia on the other hand also assured that they would cooperate with the cable association.