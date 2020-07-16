Two dead, another injured in accidents

Two men lost their lives and another was injured in road accidents occurred in the city on Wednesday.

A motorcyclist died and another was injured in an accident that occurred on the Murghi Khana Flyover in Quaidabad, said the Shah Latif police.After the accident, the police and rescuers attended the scene and moved the victims to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Wasim, son of Nasir, while the injured as 20-year-old Ahsan, son of Allah Buksh. According to SHO Obaidullah, their motorcycle collided with a truck and a case has been registered.

Separately, an elderly man died after a motorcycle hit him in Sohrab Goth. The Sohrab Goth police said the accident took place on Superhighway and later the body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said the deceased was crossing the road when an unknown motorcycle hit and killed him.