Iran-China deal good sign for Pakistan: JI

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has termed the move by Iran to dissociate India from Chabahar port project and engage China in her place a good sign for Pakistan.

In a statement from Mansoora on Wednesday, he said Tehran dropped New Delhi from Chabahar rail project by signing the multi-billion dollar project with China. The change in the regional situation was in benefit of Islamabad, he added. Baloch, however, criticised the government for facilitating India in Afghan trade agreement, saying the move will give a wrong message to Kashmiri people.

He expressed concern over the bad situation of economy and said inflation and unemployment had become the main issues of the country. He said the ruling party and mainstream opposition parties were least bothered about the problems of the people.