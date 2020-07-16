Two new counters at LDA one window cell made operational

LAHORE: In line with the vision of the prime minister for encouraging the construction sector, two additional counters at the one-window cell of Lahore Development Authority have been made operational for facilitating the applicants besides increasing the number of daily visitors from 160 to 200 by following strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs.

Around 140 applicants can submit their applications at LDA Johar Town office while the 40 applicants can apply for various works at the Avenue-One office. Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar visited the E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Kareem Tower and held discussion with the management of the centre for closer coordination between the two organisations for implementing the PM package for construction industry.

Property retrieved from

grabbers: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate-I staff retrieved three plots from illegal occupants in Johar Town K-Block on Wednesday. According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved Plot No 118, 121 and 122 worth millions of rupees, each five marla, were reclaimed as a result of the operation.