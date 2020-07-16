Non-payment: PEF partner school owners, teachers protest

LAHORE:Dozens of schoolteachers and owners from the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) partner schools staging a demonstration outside Punjab Assembly strongly protested over the non-payment to the schools by the Foundation.

A contingent of police was also deployed at the demonstration place. This is second time during the pandemic that the schoolteachers and owners of PEF partner schools have come on roads against the non-payment issue. They observed that because of non-payment for over five months the schools were unable to pay salaries to their employees, including teachers and non-teaching staff. Earlier on June 9, a large number of teachers and owners had gathered at Faisal Chowk outside Punjab Assembly to record their protest and a government committee had held a dialogue with them with assurances of release of payment by the Punjab Education Foundation. Some schools were subsequently paid the arrears by the PEF but

others remained unpaid so far which prompted them to hold the protest demo again.