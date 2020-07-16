Class 10 result in Sept

LAHORE:All the nine boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISEs) of Punjab will announce the result of class 10 exams most likely in the second week of September 2020. Sources in the Higher Education Department said that the marking of papers was underway at the boards’ centres, and public and private colleges would be allowed to offer admissions to the first year classes in early September. They said some private colleges were preparing to offer admissions in first year classes on the basis of class 9 results which was against the policy and the department would take stern action against those involved in such exercise.

Meanwhile, in a statement, BISE Lahore Chairman Prof Riaz Ahmed Hashmi said that the marking process of answer sheets of more than 240,000 students who appeared in class 10 exams of Lahore board was going on speedily. He said 23 centres had been set up in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib for marking of the answer sheets.