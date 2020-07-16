Kamran Akmal’s comeback hopes still alive

LAHORE: Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal is keeping his hopes alive of making a comeback in the national team.

“If you look at my performance in domestic cricket and PSL (Pakistan Super League), you’ll find it has been up to the mark. I don’t know what sort of the criteria the previous coaches have have had, but they have damaged Pakistan cricket,” Kamran said an interview.

He asked the current selectors not to select players only on the basis of performances in PSL but also keep in mind how they have done in the domestic cricket. “It will not be good if the selection is made on the basis of performances in the shortest format alone, and that too on the basis of just one or two innings and not because you were the top run-scorer in the event,” he added.