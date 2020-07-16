Giroud guides ‘nervy’ Chelsea closer to the UCL

LONDON: Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea are struggling with nerves as they chase a place in the Champions League next season after Olivier Giroud scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over already relegated Norwich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Victory opens up a four-point lead for third-placed Chelsea over Leicester and Manchester United, who both have a game in hand later this week.

But Lampard knows there is still plenty of work to do with a trip to champions Liverpool and sixth-placed Wolves visiting Stamford Bridge on the last day of the season to come in Chelsea’s final two league games of the season.

“I want more but that can wait. Where we are at as a team and our position in the table, three points is everything,” said Lampard.

“If we want to really move on then it can be better. It’s not easy, there is a nervy feeling there for understandable reasons.”

Lampard was furious with his side’s lack of fight in surrendering to a 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Saturday that plunged Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish into doubt.