Yousuf says he will be happy to coach Pakistan

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf says all the fame and name he has earned is due to the country he has played for and that he would be happy to return the favour if he got a chance to coach the national team.

Talking to this scribe, he said that Pakistan team should target England’s batting to gain an upper hand. Otherwise the series in England has always been difficult, he added.

“The bowling of the host team is strong but they may face problems in batting. I will definitely work if I get a chance to coach the national team,” he added.

He said it was wrong to compare Babar Azam with Virat Kohli. “The comparison is not appropriate as they have their own styles of playing.

“Pakistan has good batsmen like Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Abid Ali and Shan Masood. The coach’s responsibility is to guide the player and plan to win. If the player follows the guidelines and succeeds, both are appreciated,” said the former captain.

He said cricket now is much easier than it was in the past. “New balls are used from both sides, pitches are favourable to batsmen and with the advent of T20 cricket, the game has gained more popularity and is financially rewarding for the players,” he added.

He said that this short format has reduced the focus on technique, patience and basics, which is why there are so many successful batsmen around the world.

“In the past, a team consisted of many excellent batsmen. It takes a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice to become a successful batsman,” he said and added that even after hard work, success is achieved by the one whom Allah chooses.

He further stated that after he failed in the opening Test match, then captain Rashid Latif gave him another chance. “I am very grateful to him. Players usually face a difficult situation after failing in the first Test. It was fun playing under the captaincy of Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Rashid Latif. Opening batsman Saeed Anwar was very talented. He played shots that no one could expect. It was fun to watch him bat. He practised the least but batted the best,” revealed Yousuf.

“Inzamam-ul-Haq was also rich in God-given abilities. We had thoughts that we should play like this way and that way. But he used to play those shots,” he continued.

He said Muhammad Asif had great talent and that his short career was a great loss to Pakistan. “He was great even on dead wickets and was keen on long bowling spells. He knew the art of getting wickets. He would have been a big name if he had controlled himself,” said Yousuf.