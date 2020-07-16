FSCC to hold virtual meeting today

ISLAMABAD: A virtual meeting of the Federal Sports Coordination Committee (FSCC) has been convened on Thursday (today) to discuss the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports in Pakistan.

Pakistan Sports Board’s Deputy Director General (Technical) Azam Dar said: “The second item on the agenda is to consider steps taken by the provincial, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan governments to mitigate sufferings of sportspeople.”

Dar said sports ministers of the six units were expected to take part in the meeting, which will be chaired by IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza.

“To evolve a comprehensive strategy to cope with the challenges being faced because of COVID-19 is also on the agenda,” he said.