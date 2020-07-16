KE to buy 6MW from Lucky Cement

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) Limited has agreed to buy up to 6 megawatt (MW) of electricity from Lucky Cement’s captive power plant, which would be supplied to DHA City Karachi being developed along Superhighway, a statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Lucky Cement’s 29.7 MW gas-fired thermal power plant has a generation licence issued by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and can supply from 1 to 6 MW power to K-Electric for onward delivery to DHA City for consumption.

DHA City is without electricity since 2011. There is no grid station or distribution system at or near DHA City. With the access power available at its generation facility, Lucky Cement approached the K-Electric to sell excess power of up to 6 MW. Considering the non-availability of power, K-Electric expressed its willingness to procure power from Lucky to provide electricity to the DHA City. DHA City is just five kilometers away from near Lucky Cement factory, thus the impact of line losses would be negligible resulting in higher efficiency of the project with less environmental effect.