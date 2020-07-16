CCP’s new chief assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) newly-appointed chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan has assumed the charge of her office for a three-year term, a statement said on Wednesday.

The federal government had issued a notification of her appointment as the member and chairperson of CCP.

Kaunain Hassan studied Law at King’s College London and also possesses an LLM degree.

She has over 25 years of experience, including over eight years in public service. For the last seven years, she has been in private practice, as senior partner of Islamabad-based law firm. She was also member of the Audit Oversight Board, Independent Director/ Chairperson Pakistan LNG Limited and has held independent directorships, including on the boards of Pakistan Stock Exchange and various other listed companies, the statement said. She has also served as one of the founding members of CCP from 2007 to 2010, and as its chairperson from 2010 to 2013.