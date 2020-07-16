close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

Gold prices rise Rs400/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs400/tola on Wednesday to an all-time high of Rs109,300/tola.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rate of 10 grams gold moved up Rs347 to Rs93,707.

In the international market, gold prices increased $14 to $1,808/ounce.

Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs5,000 below the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Latest News

More From Business