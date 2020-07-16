BBC’s job cuts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The BBC said on Wednesday it will go ahead with hundreds of newsroom staff cuts delayed during the coronavirus crisis, as UK media outlets reel from the pandemic’s economic fallout. The British broadcaster, which announced in January it planned to axe 450 newsroom jobs to meet changing audience needs and savings targets, said it now intended to implement 520 cuts.