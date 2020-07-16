close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
AFP
July 16, 2020

Apple wins EU court battle

World

Brussels: A European court on Wednesday annulled an EU order that Apple repay Ireland 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes, in a major legal setback for Brussels. The commission´s historic ruling against Apple was delivered in August 2016 by Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in a shock decision that put Europe on the map as a scourge of Silicon Valley.

