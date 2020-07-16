Aussies fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MELBOURNE: Pokemon GO enthusiasts and KFC guests are among hundreds fined since Melbourne entered a second Covid-19 lockdown, police said on Wednesday. Roughly five million people in and around Australia’s second-largest city have been under stay-at-home orders since last week after a surge in coronavirus infections. In a crackdown on rule-breakers, police in Victoria state have handed out more than 500 fines in six days, totalling Aus$902,000 ($631,000).