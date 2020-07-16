Rhodes statue beheaded in Cape Town

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cape Town: A bronze bust in a Cape Town park honouring 19th-century British imperialist Cecil Rhodes has been decapitated, the South African government said Wednesday. A white supremacist, Rhodes made a fortune from mining and colonised swathes of southern African territories in the name of the British crown.