Chilean police train dogs to sniff out Covid-19

SANTIAGO: Police in Chile are training dogs to detect people that may be infected with the novel coronavirus by sniffing their sweat.

The dogs -- three golden retrievers and a labrador -- are between the ages of four and five. Until now they have been used to sniff out illicit drugs, explosives and lost people, police say. The training programme is a joint effort by Chile’s national police, the Carabineros, and specialists at the Universidad Catolica de Chile.