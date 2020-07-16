close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
AFP
July 16, 2020

Walmart customers to wear masks

World

AFP
July 16, 2020

New York: Walmart announced on Wednesday that it would require shoppers to wear face masks, joining an increasing number of businesses in mandating the protection amid the latest spike in US coronavirus cases. The world’s biggest retailer, which had previously encouraged masks on consumers but not required them, said the mandate would take effect July 20.

