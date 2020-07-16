Walmart customers to wear masks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York: Walmart announced on Wednesday that it would require shoppers to wear face masks, joining an increasing number of businesses in mandating the protection amid the latest spike in US coronavirus cases. The world’s biggest retailer, which had previously encouraged masks on consumers but not required them, said the mandate would take effect July 20.