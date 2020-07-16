Apple wins EU court battle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brussels: A European court on Wednesday annulled an EU order that Apple repay Ireland 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes, in a major legal setback for Brussels. The commission´s historic ruling against Apple was delivered in August 2016 by Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in a shock decision that put Europe on the map as a scourge of Silicon Valley.