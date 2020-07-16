Aussies fined

MELBOURNE: Pokemon GO enthusiasts and KFC guests are among hundreds fined since Melbourne entered a second Covid-19 lockdown, police said on Wednesday. Roughly five million people in and around Australia’s second-largest city have been under stay-at-home orders since last week after a surge in coronavirus infections. In a crackdown on rule-breakers, police in Victoria state have handed out more than 500 fines in six days, totalling Aus$902,000 ($631,000).