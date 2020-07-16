The Guardian job cuts

LONDON: The Guardian newspaper said on Wednesday it plans to axe 180 jobs, the latest British publisher to announce cuts as the coronavirus crisis drives readers online and slashes advertising revenues.

The left-leaning newspaper said in a staff memo the redundancies would affect around 70 editorial roles, with the remainder in areas such as advertising, marketing and events. Editor-in-chief Katharine Viner and Guardian Media Group chief executive Annette Thomas added revenues would be down by more than £25 million ($31.6 million, 27.6 million euros) this financial year, and the pandemic had created an "unsustainable financial outlook for the Guardian".