Airlines down on knees!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: Airlines are pleading for help from their clients as they face paying customers back for flights cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic that could starve them of cash, the industry said Wednesday. "We are asking passengers for help... that’s true, and we’re doing it on our knees," the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac said on French TV and radio station BFM Business.