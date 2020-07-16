close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
AFP
July 16, 2020

Airlines down on knees!

World

AFP
July 16, 2020

Paris: Airlines are pleading for help from their clients as they face paying customers back for flights cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic that could starve them of cash, the industry said Wednesday. "We are asking passengers for help... that’s true, and we’re doing it on our knees," the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac said on French TV and radio station BFM Business.

