Elliot Daly signs new Saracens deal

LONDON: England international Elliot Daly has agreed a new three-year deal with Saracens, the club announced on Wednesday.

The British and Irish Lions back only arrived at the north London club last year but will be part of Mark McCall’s side in the second-tier Championship next season. Since joining from Wasps, the 27-year-old has played seven times for Saracens and will stay at the club even after they are relegated from the Premiership for repeated breaches of salary cap rules.

“I haven’t been here that long but I really feel part of the Saracens family, so it was an easy decision,” said Daly. “I’m looking forward to the next three years. Hopefully we can do some special things.”

Daly is the latest player to commit his long-term future to Saracens after fellow England internationals Mako Vunipola and Jamie George also signed new deals this month.