Christians persecution in IOJK slammed

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera has strongly condemned the growing persecution of Christians and other religious minority groups in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

“Stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status has brought religious minorities at the brink of ethnic cleansing and persistent violence,” Shera said in a press release on Wednesday. He said Kashmiri Christians often face enormous pressure from various groups. The situation of religious freedom and human rights in Kashmir is deteriorating with each passing day. “We stand in solidarity with Christians and others whose religious freedom has been torn apart in the conflicts.”

The statement called on the British government, UN, and the world community to take notice of Kashmiri Christians’ persecution. Dr Peter Johnson David, Dr Noshaba Khilijee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Reverend John Bosco, Qamar Rafiq, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem and Michael Messy said India must address the Kashmir issue in the light of UNSC resolutions.