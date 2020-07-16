SC indicts man behind viral video against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday indicted Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza, charging him with contempt of court for using derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the judiciary in a video against Justice Qazi Faez Isa which went viral on social media.

The court asked Mirza to submit response in a week against the charges. A written copy of indictment was also provided to the accused. A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

During the course of the proceedings, Mirza said he apologised before the court over his video statement. “I am very embarrassed, apart from law, as a Muslim [I] also apologise to the court,” he added. He said he would also be answerable before Allah. He said he did not know (about) the video’s uploading and editing.

The court rejected Mirza’s plea for pardon. The Chief Justice remarked that there was no scope for pardon in the case. He said this was not a case which could be forgiven and he could not mock the court. The entire system would fail in this way, he added. He said the court was not satisfied with written answer as well.

Justice Ahsan remarked that the accused was sitting on the pulpit of the mosque and using language which no person should use. Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife Sarina Isa also submitted an affidavit in the case.

The Chief Justice asked the Attorney-General whether he read the statement of Sarina Isa. The Attorney-General responded that he did not receive the statement. The Chief Justice asked the Attorney-General to read the statement and submit a response over it.

The court expressed dissatisfaction over the reports of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). The Chief Justice told the Attorney-General that these departments were not taking the matter seriously. He said there was nothing “solid” in the investigation report.