ECC calls for stepping up wheat imports

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has directed that efforts should be accelerated to import wheat to ensure the availability of the commodity and wheat flour in the country throughout the year at affordable prices, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECC, which met here on Wednesday with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the chair, gave these directives to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The ECC also allowed the Asian Development Bank to issue offshore Pakistan rupee-linked bonds for international investors, subject to completion of all codal formalities. The programme, according to the recommendation of the State Bank of Pakistan, shall be restricted to a maximum of 200 million dollars. The local currency proceeds of the bonds shall be used for financing long term infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan.

The meeting allowed the Finance Division to release one billion rupees for Sui Southern Gas Company to ensure gas supply to localities and villages falling within five kilometres of gas fields in order to comply with the Supreme Court and high court’s decisions.

The ECC allowed equity investment abroad amounting to 22.5 million Saudi riyals by Eastern Products Ltd. It also approved the increase of limit for investments abroad from 5 million to 10 million dollars.

Five projects of different types of development works in North West Industrial Zone and South West Industrial Zone by Port Qasim Authority with their own funds were also approved.