Five-year-old girl killed after abduction

SIALKOT: Two kidnappers allegedly murdered a five-year-old girl here on Tuesday. According to police, accused Ehtsham and Fayyaz of village Buter Dogran abducted Nur Fatima, the daughter of Muhammad Qaiser when she was playing in a street on July 13, 2020. Reportedly, the accused took her to a nearby location and left her unconscious when her father and other villagers reached there. The girl was rushed to a local hospital where she died on July 14. The doctors have stated that the girl was given some intoxicant that caused her death. However, there are rumours that the girl might have been assaulted sexually. The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against them.