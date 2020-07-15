Show-cause notices issued to heads of 22 schools

FAISALABAD: The education department has issued show cause notices to heads of 22 government schools for poor cleanliness and sanitary condition.

A spokesman for education department said on Tuesday that special team visited government schools in the district and found sanitary condition very poor in 22 schools and reported the matter to the CEO education and district education officer. On the reports, the education department issued show cause notices to 22 heads of schools. The show cause notices were issued to heads of Government Girls High School Chak 29/JB, Government High School Chak 147/RB, Government Girls High School Chak 7-JB, Government Girls High School Chak 273-JB, Government Girls High School Chak 427/GB, Government High School Millat Islamia Ghulam Muhammadabad, Government Higher Secondary School Chak 452/GB, Government High School Chak 124/RB Jhumra, Government High School Chak 282/GB, Government High School Chak 364/GB and others.