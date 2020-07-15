Boy dies after nasal swab stick breaks inside nose

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dubai: A Saudi boy has died in Shaqra General Hospital after the stick used for the nasal swab broke inside his nose, according to Sabaq news portal, foreign media reported.
It was reported that the child was admitted to hospital as a result of high body temperature, and during test his respiratory tract was obstructed.