Owners to protest prolonged closure of private schools

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) has rejected the closure of schools till September 14.

Addressing a press conference, APPSF President Kashif Mirza announced protest for the fulfillment of their just demands. He said that the new strategy would be devised in consultation with all stakeholders.

Kashif Mirza demanded that the schools should be reopened under SOPs like other departments from 15th August and warned that otherwise they would announce the date for reopening of schools. The government has announced September 15 as tentative date for reopening of educational institutes across the country and the same has also been linked with review of the Covid-19 situation.

Talking to The News a number of parents urged the government not to allow reopening of schools till the situation normalises. They said health and safety of their children was more important at the moment. Sohaib, father of a student, said he would follow the government’s instructions only to send his son to school. He said the government should not be pressurised as health and safety of children was more important. He appreciated the government’s decision of linking the reopening of schools with reviewing of the Covid-19 situation.

Another individual, Shafiq, said the government and people were fighting the pandemic and added educational institutions should only be opened after the situation got better. He said many private schools were still reluctant to offer 20 percent discount in fee and the government should take action against those not following the government’s order.