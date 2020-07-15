High treason case registered against Hashmi

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said he loves the Pakistan Army, but subversion of the Constitution in the past affected the spirit of Pakistan.

He warned if he is arrested and imprisoned for speaking against violators of the Constitution, he would not move for bail.

Talking to journalists at the funeral prayers of PPP leader Malik Liaquat Dogar on Tuesday, he said he is ready to face all types of ordeals. He was responding to a query with reference to registration of a high treason case against him for criticizing the army, he said he did not speak a single wrong word. "Neither I speak wrong nor I speak against the army," he said. Who subverted the Constitution for five times in Pakistan? he questioned, adding: "I would continue speaking against those responsible for breaking the Constitution".

He said he did not plunder the institutions. If it is decided to put him in jail, he would be ready for it. Nobody can mount pressure upon him. "I love the armed forces because this is our army," he said.

Earlier, The Multan Cantonment police registered an FIR against Hashmi on Monday late night and sealed the FIR. The police registered the FIR in connection with Hashmi's press conference a couple of days back. Police insiders opined the high treason sections may include in the FIR. When contacted, the Cantonment police refused sharing contents of the FIR registered against Hashmi and said the FIR has been sealed.

Addressing a press conference a couple of days back, Hashmi had criticized ex-army generals for bulldozing the Constitution repeatedly and imposing martial laws in the country.