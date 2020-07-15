Blogger given jail term over blasphemous post

TUNIS: A blogger in Tunisia has been sentenced to six months in prison after sharing a blasphemous post about COVID-19, foreign media reported.

Emna Charqui, 28, was arrested in May for sharing a message on Facebook urging people to follow hygiene rules written in the style of Holy Quran.

Charqui said in a recent interview that she had no intention of provoking shock, but found the post amusing. She was found guilty in a Tunis court of "inciting hatred between religions".