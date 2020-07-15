close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
July 15, 2020

Mines & Mineral Development Dept generates Rs3.25b

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Development Department generated Rs3.25 billion revenue during the financial year 2019-20 as compared to the Rs2.10 billion during the previous financial year.

This was stated at the meeting of Mineral Investment Facilitation Authority here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a handout.

Besides Special Assistant to CM on Mines and Mineral Development, Arif Ahmadzai, Special Assistant to CM on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash, Head of Strategic Support Unit, Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Mines and Mineral Development, Nazar Hussain Shah and others attended the meeting.

The meeting briefed on the performance of the department, steps taken to curb illegal mining, current status of royalty rates of different minerals, the future course of action for exploration, efficient management of mineral resources, issues faced by the department and various other related matters.

It was added that the department had set a target of revenue collection worth Rs6.00 billion during the current financial year and under a well-planned strategy and result-oriented steps were being taken for that.

