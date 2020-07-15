Pakistan, Hungary sign pact to avoid double taxation, fiscal evasion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Hungary has signed a ‘Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income at FBR Headquarters on Tuesday.

Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Istvan Szabo signed the protocol on behalf of his country, while Member (Inland Revenue Operations)/ Additional Secretary Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed signed it on behalf of Pakistan.

The new article on exchange of information provides that the competent authorities of the contracting states shall exchange such information that will not be restricted by article 1 & 2 of the convention and no state shall decline to provide information merely for the reason that such information is of no interest to it, or because the information is held by a bank, other financial institution or nominee or a person acting in an agency or fiduciary capacity.

According to the new version of the article, the contracting states shall exchange such information on request as is foreseeably relevant for carrying out provisions of the convention or to the administration or enforcement of the domestic tax laws of the requesting state.